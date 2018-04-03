OEA Issues New Demands During Walkout

The Oklahoma Education Association has released new demands for state lawmakers.

OEA president Alicia Priest wants teachers, support staff and other advocates to show up loud and proud again Tuesday as new demands were laid on the table.

The new demands include a fixed House Bill 1010XX which would replace the $50 million funding hole created by the repeal of the hotel-motel tax, to pass the "ball and dice" legislation which would provide $22 million in revenue, and to pass additional revenue to restore the cuts to Oklahoma classrooms by repealing capital gain tax exemptions.

Priest said that Monday's turnout was great, but the work is far from over.

She said that many of these demands could pass Tuesday if the legislature has the will to do so.

She, as well as the rest of the OEA, will continue to walk until they receive what they have asked for.