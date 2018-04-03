OEA Issues New Demands During Walkout - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OEA Issues New Demands During Walkout

Posted: Updated:
[File photo] [File photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Education Association has released new demands for state lawmakers.

OEA president Alicia Priest wants teachers, support staff and other advocates to show up loud and proud again Tuesday as new demands were laid on the table.

The new demands include a fixed House Bill 1010XX which would replace the $50 million funding hole created by the repeal of the hotel-motel tax, to pass the "ball and dice" legislation which would provide $22 million in revenue, and to pass additional revenue to restore the cuts to Oklahoma classrooms by repealing capital gain tax exemptions.

Priest said that Monday's turnout was great, but the work is far from over.

She said that many of these demands could pass Tuesday if the legislature has the will to do so.

She, as well as the rest of the OEA, will continue to walk until they receive what they have asked for.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.