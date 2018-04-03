Teachers To Pack State Capitol For 2nd Day Of Walkout

Tens of thousands of teachers are expected to return Tuesday morning to the Capitol this morning in the second day of the statewide teacher walkout.

They're pushing for more funding a better pay.

On Monday, teachers and their supporters packed the Capitol and marched in the longest picket line in the history of the Capitol.

They made clear on these signs their frustrations with where education falls on the list of priorities.

Standing united, teachers said they're ready to stand up for change.

Their demands include a $10,000 raise for teachers, and $200 million for the classroom.

Teachers said they'd rather be teaching, but legislators have left them with little choice.

Teachers News 9 spoke with Monday were adamant in their plans to return later Tuesday morning with many of them traveling several hours to visit with legislators.