Firefighters Extinguish House Fire In SE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Firefighters Extinguish House Fire In SE OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Fire Department extinguished a house fire in SE OKC, Monday. 

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire near SE 44th St. and S. Bryant Ave. around1 a.m. 

Crews on scene reported that the furnace caught on fire and burned into the attic. One person was inside of the home at the time of the fire, and was able to exit the residence safely when the smoke alarms went off.  

Officials say 35 percent of the home was damaged. 

No injuries were reported. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.