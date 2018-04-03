Firefighters Extinguish House Fire In SE OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department extinguished a house fire in SE OKC, Monday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire near SE 44th St. and S. Bryant Ave. around1 a.m.

Crews on scene reported that the furnace caught on fire and burned into the attic. One person was inside of the home at the time of the fire, and was able to exit the residence safely when the smoke alarms went off.

Officials say 35 percent of the home was damaged.

No injuries were reported.