A contentious three-hour-long school board meeting in Western Heights Monday night resulted in the Board ordering teachers back to work.

Western Heights teachers lambasted the Board at the meeting, because they say Superintendent Joe Kitchens threatened them with their jobs if they extend their walk out to Tuesday and beyond.

Board President Robert Everman says teachers that don’t report for work Tuesday could be disciplined.

“What we do down the road is going to be a decision that is going to be made later on. I can tell you we directed the teachers to come back to work tomorrow, and being off work, and they decide to walk, that’s tantamount to a strike against the board at this point,” he said.

Superintendent Joe Kitchens said he had no comment.