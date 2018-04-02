Silver Alert Issued For Norman Woman

Norman Police issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Debra Hall late Monday night.

Hall is a white female who was last seen wearing a black floral sleeveless floor length dress. She has a history of schizophrenia, and heart issues, and has no medication on her, officials said.

Hall was last seen near the 900 block of Goshawk Drive in Norman.

Anybody with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Norman Police.