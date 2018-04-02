Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing Norman Woman

Norman Police have issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Debra Hall.

According to police, Hall is a white female who was last seen wearing a black floral sleeveless floor length dress. She has a history of schizophrenia, and heart issues, and has no medication on her, officials said.

Hall was last seen Monday, April 2, near the 900 block of Goshawk Drive in Norman.

Police said she is believed to be driving a red 2010 Chevy Aveo with West, VA tag number 9YV600.

If you know of Hall's whereabouts call the Norman Police Department.