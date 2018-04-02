Police Cancel Silver Alert For Norman Woman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Cancel Silver Alert For Norman Woman

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The Norman Police Department has canceled the Silver Alert for 64-year-old Debra Hall. 

According to police, Hall went missing Monday, April 2, near the 900 block of Goshawk Drive in Norman. Police were concerned of her whereabouts because she has a history of schizophrenia, and heart issues, and left without her medication. 

Thursday, April 5, police released a statement saying the Silver Alert was canceled, but details surround Hall's location weren't released.

