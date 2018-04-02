Police Cancel Silver Alert For Norman Woman

The Norman Police Department has canceled the Silver Alert for 64-year-old Debra Hall.

According to police, Hall went missing Monday, April 2, near the 900 block of Goshawk Drive in Norman. Police were concerned of her whereabouts because she has a history of schizophrenia, and heart issues, and left without her medication.

Thursday, April 5, police released a statement saying the Silver Alert was canceled, but details surround Hall's location weren't released.