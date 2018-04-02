Husband Of Teacher Gives Emotional Interview At State Capitol - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Husband Of Teacher Gives Emotional Interview At State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Dustin Moseley's wife teaches near Claremore, and he says she brings home the struggle every day.

Moseley is taking time out of his own job to rally at the state Capitol because, he says his wife is a talented teacher, but lack of classroom resources makes her question even staying in the profession.

“She's amazing at what she does. And it hurts my heart. (cries) cus [sic] I know she really enjoys it,” said an emotional Moseley. “That's not what they deserve. They deserve so much more. The kids deserve so much more."

Moseley isn't the only family member News 9 talked to Monday. Mothers of teachers have told News 9 this takes a toll on the whole family.

