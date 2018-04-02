OCPD Releases Video Of Dramatic Car Fire Rescue - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OCPD Releases Video Of Dramatic Car Fire Rescue

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
Connect
Oklahoma City Police pulled a metro man from his car only moments before it burst into flames. Oklahoma City Police pulled a metro man from his car only moments before it burst into flames.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police pulled a metro man from his car only moments before it burst into flames. The dramatic rescue was captured on the officers’ body cameras.

Police said the driver Raymond Pascher, 40, crashed into a car and then ended up in a ditch near I-40 and MacArthur last Thursday. An officer driving by noticed the car was on fire.

The officer ran to the car and knew he had only seconds to rescue whoever was inside. The only way to get in was to break the driver-side window.

“They were able to break the window,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “And get the driver out of that vehicle.”

In the video, Pascher is in the seat holding his phone and is conscious. He was able to speak to the officers as they removed him from the car through the window.

As officers rushed Pascher to safety, they reported he smelled like alcohol. He was unable to tell officers what happened and did not know where he was. Pascher was able to tell officers there were not any passengers in the car.

Shortly after the rescue, the entire vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The dramatic fire slowed evening traffic along I-40 while fires crews doused the flames.

Pascher was taken to the hospital by EMSA for injuries. Police do not know the extent of his injuries and said there were not any other drivers injured.

Pascher does face one DUI complaint.  

  • NewsMore>>

  • State Workers Hope Their Message Isn't Lost At Capitol

    State Workers Hope Their Message Isn't Lost At Capitol

    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.
    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.

    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday. 

    More >>

    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday. 

    More >>

  • Teachers Hold Class At State Capitol During Walkout

    Teachers Hold Class At State Capitol During Walkout

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.
    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom. 

    More >>

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.