OCPD Releases Video Of Dramatic Car Fire Rescue

Oklahoma City Police pulled a metro man from his car only moments before it burst into flames.

Oklahoma City Police pulled a metro man from his car only moments before it burst into flames. The dramatic rescue was captured on the officers’ body cameras.

Police said the driver Raymond Pascher, 40, crashed into a car and then ended up in a ditch near I-40 and MacArthur last Thursday. An officer driving by noticed the car was on fire.

The officer ran to the car and knew he had only seconds to rescue whoever was inside. The only way to get in was to break the driver-side window.

“They were able to break the window,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “And get the driver out of that vehicle.”

In the video, Pascher is in the seat holding his phone and is conscious. He was able to speak to the officers as they removed him from the car through the window.

As officers rushed Pascher to safety, they reported he smelled like alcohol. He was unable to tell officers what happened and did not know where he was. Pascher was able to tell officers there were not any passengers in the car.

Shortly after the rescue, the entire vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The dramatic fire slowed evening traffic along I-40 while fires crews doused the flames.

Pascher was taken to the hospital by EMSA for injuries. Police do not know the extent of his injuries and said there were not any other drivers injured.

Pascher does face one DUI complaint.