Rep. Bobby Cleveland To Teachers: 'They Should Be In The Classro - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Rep. Bobby Cleveland To Teachers: 'They Should Be In The Classroom'

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Teachers have been meeting with their legislators on Monday. And, at least one of them, Rep. Bobby Cleveland from Norman, had some strong language for educators during a phone interview on News 9 This morning.

Rep. Bobby Cleveland, R-Norman, is taking some heat for his comments, when he was asked about his thoughts about an extended walkout.

"They were hired to teach. They should be in the classroom," Cleveland said to News 9's Robin Marsh during an interview Monday morning.

Cleveland said he has gotten a lot of calls since he voted against the teacher raise. He said he stands by his vote because legislators were not given enough time to digest the bill. And because he doesn't believe it offers enough money for classrooms. But the conversations have been less than pleasant.

“So far they told me I was ignorant. And they call me stupid and these are the first words out of their mouth. We've had a number of calls that use the ‘F’ word about 50 times when they called. They haven't been nice," Cleveland said.

Cleveland says he supports properly funding education, but says leaders should focus more on identifying waste and abuse at the capitol and less on raising taxes.

Read other stories on the Oklahoma School Shutdown.

  • NewsMore>>

  • State Workers Hope Their Message Isn't Lost At Capitol

    State Workers Hope Their Message Isn't Lost At Capitol

    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.
    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.

    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday. 

    More >>

    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday. 

    More >>

  • Teachers Hold Class At State Capitol During Walkout

    Teachers Hold Class At State Capitol During Walkout

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.
    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom. 

    More >>

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.