State Workers Also Rallying At The Oklahoma Capitol - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

State Workers Also Rallying At The Oklahoma Capitol

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Alongside the tens of thousands of teachers at the capitol, Monday, were state workers, who say they also feel neglected by legislators.

They claim in the proof is in the numbers, and some actually brought their pay stubs to show lawmakers.

Lawmakers passed a pay raise for state workers that amounts to about $2,000 for employees making less than $40,000.

State workers say they need more and will be holding demonstrations in Norman on Tuesday and Tulsa on Wednesday.

Read other stories on the Oklahoma School Shutdown.

  • NewsMore>>

  • State Workers Hope Their Message Isn't Lost At Capitol

    State Workers Hope Their Message Isn't Lost At Capitol

    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.
    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.

    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday. 

    More >>

    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday. 

    More >>

  • Teachers Hold Class At State Capitol During Walkout

    Teachers Hold Class At State Capitol During Walkout

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.
    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom. 

    More >>

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.