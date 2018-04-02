State Workers Also Rallying At The Oklahoma Capitol

Alongside the tens of thousands of teachers at the capitol, Monday, were state workers, who say they also feel neglected by legislators.

They claim in the proof is in the numbers, and some actually brought their pay stubs to show lawmakers.

Lawmakers passed a pay raise for state workers that amounts to about $2,000 for employees making less than $40,000.

State workers say they need more and will be holding demonstrations in Norman on Tuesday and Tulsa on Wednesday.

