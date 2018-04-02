OKCPS Hands Out Meals To Students During Walkout

About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.More >>
About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.More >>
Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.More >>
Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.More >>