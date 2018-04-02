OKCPS Hands Out Meals To Students During Walkout

Oklahoma City Public Schools staff members worked to feed students during the walkout, delivering meals to more than 100 sites on Monday.

District staff are stopping at locations throughout Oklahoma City, Midwest City and Spencer. At different neighborhood parks outside schools and recreation centers, offering free lunches to students during the walkout.

In one package they have a sandwich and a bunch of fresh fruit and vegetables. The meals still have to meet USDA standards. The district says they are prepared to do this, provide free lunches at these sites, for the first five days of the walkout.

