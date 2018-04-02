Oklahoma Teachers Voice Their Concerns At Walkout Rally - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Teachers Voice Their Concerns At Walkout Rally

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Once at the Capitol, teachers took turns voicing their concerns and thoughts about what drove them to walkout.

Oklahoma educators stood united on the steps of the capitol, adamant that they have no intention of returning to the classroom until their demands are met. They lined up by the droves, picketing and marching. their signs sending a powerful messages to legislators.

Passionate teachers like Ashley Miller say they're frustrated and tired of their needs falling on deaf ears. She said no longer can teachers keep hoping for a brighter future as long as lawmakers fall short on their promises.

Teachers say whether or not they return to the classroom hinges on legislator's decision today.

  • State Workers Hope Their Message Isn't Lost At Capitol

    State Workers Hope Their Message Isn't Lost At Capitol

    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday. 

  • Teachers Hold Class At State Capitol During Walkout

    Teachers Hold Class At State Capitol During Walkout

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom. 

