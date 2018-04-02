Oklahoma Teachers Voice Their Concerns At Walkout Rally

Once at the Capitol, teachers took turns voicing their concerns and thoughts about what drove them to walkout.

Oklahoma educators stood united on the steps of the capitol, adamant that they have no intention of returning to the classroom until their demands are met. They lined up by the droves, picketing and marching. their signs sending a powerful messages to legislators.

Passionate teachers like Ashley Miller say they're frustrated and tired of their needs falling on deaf ears. She said no longer can teachers keep hoping for a brighter future as long as lawmakers fall short on their promises.

Teachers say whether or not they return to the classroom hinges on legislator's decision today.

