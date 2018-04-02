Twice Baked BBQ Potatoes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Twice Baked BBQ Potatoes

  • 4 large russet potatoes
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Sea salt
  • 2 tablespoon butter
  • 1 cup Ranch dip
  • 1 cup grated jalapeño cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 red onion sliced thin
  • Leftover BBQ meat (your choice)
  • BBQ sauce (your choice)
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Rub each of the potatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt.
  3. Bake for 45 minutes or until cooked through.
  4. Remove from the oven.
  5. Cut the top 1/3 of the potato off.
  6. Remove the warm inside of the potato.
  7. Make sure and keep 1/4-1/2 inch border inside the potato untouched.
  8. Put the warm potato into a bowl.
  9. Continue with all of the potatoes.
  10. Mash the scooped out potato with a fork.
  11. Stir in the ranch dip. Jalapeño cheese and sliced red onion.
  12. Season with salt and pepper.
  13. Scoop the mashed potato mixture back into the hollowed out potato.
  14. Top with the bbq meat.
  15. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese and sliced red onion.
  16. Drizzle with BBQ sauce.
  17. Place the stuffed potatoes in the oven for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve warm.

