Police Safely Locate 6-Year-Old Oklahoma City Boy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police Safely Locate 6-Year-Old Oklahoma City Boy

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
Titus Brooks Titus Brooks
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police say they have safely located a 6-year-old Oklahoma City boy.

Authorities first alerted the public of their search for 6-year-old Titus Brooks around 4 p.m. on their Facebook page.

Few details about this case have been released at this time.

  • NewsMore>>

  • State Workers Hope Their Message Isn't Lost At Capitol

    State Workers Hope Their Message Isn't Lost At Capitol

    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.
    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday.

    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday. 

    More >>

    About 1,000 state workers were among the tens of thousands of teachers demonstrating at the State Capitol Monday. 

    More >>

  • Teachers Hold Class At State Capitol During Walkout

    Teachers Hold Class At State Capitol During Walkout

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.
    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom.

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom. 

    More >>

    Thousands of students rallied alongside their teachers at the State Capitol Monday, supporting them in their effort to get more funding for the classroom. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.