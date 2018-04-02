[UNFILTERED] El Reno Teacher Pens Protest Song For Oklahoma Walkout

The teacher walkout turned into a teacher rally at the state Capitol on Monday, and eventually into a teacher sing-a-long thanks to one educator.

Teacher Jerelyn Atchison from El Reno wrote a song called "A Teacher's Prayer To Keep Oklahoma Strong," and it was performed Monday in Oklahoma City as districts across the state canceled classes because of the walkout.

Watch the song below via the News 9 and OUCovers18 Unfiltered Facebook pages, and check out the lyrics to Jerelyn's song below that.

"A Teacher's Prayer To Keep Oklahoma Strong,"

by Jerelyn Atchison

Get up in the morning, ready for the day

Head up to the school, to feed, teach and play

These children are our future, look into their eyes

They know you want the best for them but is all just lies?

Where is our future? Where do we stand?

Do we put our children first or are they second hand?

Look inside your heart right now, tell me what is wrong?

Are you doing everything to keep Oklahoma Strong?

We go about our day, molding these young minds

reading, math, science, history, what adventures we'll find

This is their education, they're learning every day

We want the best for them, and this is what we pray....

Here is our future, give us a helping hand

Please put our children first and not second hand

Look inside your heart right now, and tell me if you're wrong

Please do everything you can to keep Oklahoma Strong!

Look down the road, maybe in ten years

Where has their road led them, to happiness or tears?

How have we prepared them, for what life has in store?

Have we given them enough, or do they need more?

The children are our future, give them a helping hand

Please put them first and not second hand

Look inside your heart right now, and tell me what is wrong

Are we doing everything to keep Oklahoma Strong?

Are we doing everything to keep Oklahoma Strong?

Are we doing everything to keep Oklahoma Strong?

