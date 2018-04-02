Police Release Sketch Of Suspect Wanted In NW OKC Murder

The Oklahoma Police Department has released of a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a former UCO player.

Police said the man pictured is believed to have shot and killed 22-year-old Collis Walker on March 14, near Northwest 122nd and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police have also released a photo of the suspect vehicle.

Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.