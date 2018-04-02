[UNFILTERED] Teacher At Capitol Recalls Walking Out Back In 1990 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

[UNFILTERED] Teacher At Capitol Recalls Walking Out Back In 1990

OKLAHOMA CITY -

As the Oklahoma teacher walkout got underway on Monday, News 9's [UNFILTERED] community journalism project got to work.

Taitum Wilson is a student at the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma. She's at the state Capitol Monday talking to teachers about the teacher pay raise plan.

In this interview, she's talking to Donna Parker, a teacher from John Ross Elementary who walked out way back in 1990 to support education funding in Oklahoma. Hear her perspective as somebody who has walked out twice.

[UNFILTERED] is a partnership between News 9 and Mike Boettcher, a veteran journalist, News 9 alum and visiting professor at the University of Oklahoma. The goal of [UNFILTERED] is to provide the most thorough coverage possible of stories that matter to Oklahomans. We believe that a transparent, unfiltered approach to community journalism will embody the new era of digital storytelling.

We'd love to hear what you think: good, bad, or maybe you have an idea for a story in your community you'd like to tell. Email us at unfiltered@news9.net.

