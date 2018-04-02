OKCPS To Close School Tuesday For Statewide Walkout

Oklahoma City Public Schools will not be in session Tuesday due to the statewide teacher walkout, officials said.

Union leaders with OKC-AFT have indicated the teachers' plan to continue the walkout on Tuesday after thousands made their way to the state Capitol on Monday.

All school buildings will be closed to students and families.

The district will continue to provide meals at no cost at more than 100 neighborhood locations using school buses throughout the district.

The district said it will feed anyone 18 years and younger and no ID is required. For a comprehensive list of meal pickup locations, click here.

Teachers who chose not to participate in the walkout may come to school, take personal business or unpaid leave.

