Chilly Start In OKC Metro, Temps Rise To 50s

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister was at the state Capitol early Monday morning as teachers prepared to rally for education funding.More >>
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister was at the state Capitol early Monday morning as teachers prepared to rally for education funding.More >>
It will be a chilly morning this Monday in the Oklahoma City metro area.More >>
It will be a chilly morning this Monday in the Oklahoma City metro area.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.