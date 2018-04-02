Chilly Start In OKC Metro, Temps Rise To 50s

It will be a chilly morning this Monday in the Oklahoma City metro area.

A freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m. and freezing drizzle is possible until mid-morning.

The sun will rise about 7:15 a.m. Monday but the temperatures will be near freezing about 9 a.m. at the state Capitol. Bundle up if you are going to be at the walkout!

Temperatures will soon warm up to the low 50s by the evening.

It will be windy on Tuesday and expect another freeze on Wednesday.