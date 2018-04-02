Chilly Start In OKC Metro, Temps Rise To 50s - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Chilly Start In OKC Metro, Temps Rise To 50s

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

It will be a chilly morning this Monday in the Oklahoma City metro area. 

A freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m. and freezing drizzle is possible until mid-morning. 

The sun will rise about 7:15 a.m. Monday but the temperatures will be near freezing about 9 a.m. at the state Capitol. Bundle up if you are going to be at the walkout!

Temperatures will soon warm up to the low 50s by the evening.

See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast

It will be windy on Tuesday and expect another freeze on Wednesday.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.