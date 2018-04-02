Your 2 Cents: Teacher Pay Raises

I explained that mine is a school teacher family. I'm married to a public school teacher and have two daughters planning to become teachers, so I understand the walkout issues.

I also said the raise signed into law last week marked a very good day for teachers, and I hope there will be gratitude for that expressed Monday at the walkout.

Here's what you had to say about it:

Heidi in Norman first, "This walkout IS NOT about our ridiculous 'raise'!!! It IS about funding for our STUDENTS!! Most of us would give up that crumby little 'chunk of change' if it meant our schools (classrooms) would be appropriately funded.."

April seemed to take offense to that, "6k=crumby chunk of change...."

Sheryl was furious at My 2 Cents, "VERY disappointed in you! I am a retired Oklahoma educator, and I will not be watching Channel 9 News any longer."

So someone will have to let her know her comment was on tonight.

Taylor from Guthrie writes, "We want education funding restored. A pay raise is just a perk."

Patty doesn't buy it, "This may have passed but the teachers are ungrateful or they would show up for work on Monday. We just got the highest tax hike in state history."

Finally, from Jim in OKC, "Don't blame the teachers for this one. It's the blasted teacher's union. OEA is raising it's greedy head and flexing it's muscles to prove a point."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.