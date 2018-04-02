Teachers To March To State Capitol For 1st Walkout Day - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Teachers To March To State Capitol For 1st Walkout Day

OKLAHOMA CITY -

On the northeast side of Oklahoma City, several teachers say they are planning to march Monday morning to the Capitol later.

Northeast Academy is one of the several locations in Oklahoma City where teachers and support staff are parking before marching to the Capitol.

This is the first official day of the walkout.

This is riding on the coattails of Gov. Mary Fallin approving 15 to 18 percent raises for teacher, an average of $6,100. 

She also approved $33 million to textbooks and $18 million to additional school funding.

The plan is to cover the wage and funding increases with increases to cigarettes, fuel and the gross production tax (GPT).

Right now, teacher pay in Oklahoma ranks 49th out of the 50 states.

Teachers in Arizona and Kentucky have also joined teachers in West Virginia and Oklahoma in asking for increased teacher pay.

