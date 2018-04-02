Teachers To Shuttle To State Capitol Due To Limited Parking - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Teachers To Shuttle To State Capitol Due To Limited Parking

Posted: Updated:
[File photo] [File photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Because of the expectation of a large number of teachers at the state Capitol, other areas around the metro are opening up their lots for parking.

News 9 was at Remington Park which is one of the locations listed by the Oklahoma Education Association where teachers can park on Monday and shuttle over to the Capitol.

There isn't much parking at the state Capitol so the OEA listed several alternatives where shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Remote locations are Remington Park, where they have provided 1,100 parking spaces, Taft Middle School, Northwest Classen High School, Douglass High School and Capitol Hill High School.

The OEA said there will be parking at the Oklahoma History Center located northeast of the Capitol complex but parking is limited there as well.

The Oklahoma History Center is opening at 8 a.m. to allow restroom use and the cafe opens at 11 a.m.

