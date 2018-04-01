OHP Troopers Prepare for Teacher Walkout Monday

With what is expected to be the largest demonstration ever at the capitol, state leaders and law enforcement officers have provided resources to keep everyone safe.

Read Related Story: Teachers, Troopers Plan Logistics For Monday Walkout

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers are concerned with a crowd of up to 30,000 people, some important security notices could get overlooked.

OHP is devoting extra resources to capitol grounds, and is asking everyone to do their part to keep things orderly. The lines will be long at security screening, and a number of things including big purses, backpacks and posters on sticks, will not be allowed into the capitol.

"Less is better when you're trying to get inside the building," said Captain Paul Timmons.

Troopers are also warning about the heavy traffic expected in and around the grounds of the capitol.

The Oklahoma Education Association has identified five nearby parking locations, where shuttles will help transport teachers to and from the capitol.

It is important to note that when the capitol reaches capacity, crowds will have to wait for it to thin out before going in.

"Everybody that's involved in this event has a right to be here, and it's a small space, but they are allowed to be here, and our mission is public safety," said

Emergency medical serviced will be on site and available should there become a need for it.