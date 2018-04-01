[UNFILTERED] OU Students' Editorial Meeting Maps Out Walkout Coverage Plan

Students from the University of Oklahoma Gaylord College of Journalism met Sunday night to discuss their coverage of the Oklahoma teacher walkout.

It's all part of the [UNFILTERED] community journalism project, an effort between News 9 and Mike Boettcher, a veteran journalist and visiting professor at the University of Oklahoma.

News 9 will be covering the walkout all day Monday, starting with News 9 In The Morning at 4 a.m. There will be numerous Facebook Lives on the News 9 Facebook page.

Watch the event below, and take a second to like the OUCovers18 Unfiltered Facebook page. Much of the students' work will be featured in the [UNFILTERED] section of News9.com and the KWTV Facebook page, but the OU Facebook page will also have lots of coverage of this teacher walkout.

[UNFILTERED] is a partnership between News 9 and Mike Boettcher, a veteran journalist, News 9 alum and visiting professor at the University of Oklahoma. The goal of [UNFILTERED] is to provide the most thorough coverage possible of stories that matter to Oklahomans. We believe that a transparent, unfiltered approach to community journalism will embody the new era of digital storytelling.

We'd love to hear what you think: good, bad, or maybe you have an idea for a story in your community you'd like to tell. Email us at unfiltered@news9.net.