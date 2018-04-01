Westbrook Gets Triple-Double, Thunder Beat Pelicans 109-104 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Westbrook Gets Triple-Double, Thunder Beat Pelicans 109-104

By Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS -

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder over the New Orleans Pelicans 109-104 on Sunday night.

Westbrook finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists. Paul George scored Oklahoma City's first 11 points in the second quarter and finished with 27. Carmelo Anthony added 16 and Steven Adams had 14.

The Pelicans got within 104-99 with 1:57 left, but Westbrook scored on a layup, and after a basket by Anthony Davis, George made a 3-pointer.

Davis led the Pelicans with 25 points and 11 rebounds, Ian Clark scored 16 points and E'Twaun Moore had 15.

Both teams entered the game on three-game losing streaks that had weakened their playoff positions in the Western Conference.

The Thunder were tied for fifth with Minnesota, but the Timberwolves hold the tiebreaker. New Orleans was in eighth, two games ahead of Denver and the Los Angeles Clippers for the final playoff spot.

Oklahoma City has four games left and New Orleans has five.

