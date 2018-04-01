Churches And Other Groups Offering Childcare Options During Walk - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Churches And Other Groups Offering Childcare Options During Walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY -

With less than a day before teachers and support staff across the state strike for increased funding and wages, parents looking for childcare during the walkout have their options.

“We’re not asking for any donations, it’s our gift to the community,” said Executive Pastor, Kevin Nicolin from Henderson Hills Baptist Church.

The staff at Henderson Hills Church is offering childcare free of charge to more than 250 students. Spots have filled up quickly but they will still be accepting walk ups Monday.

Officials from the church said their effort wouldn’t be possible without help from more than 130 volunteers.

Church staff like Nicolin said they aren’t choosing sides by stepping in during this walkout.

“We’re not taking a political stance one way or another, If it’s anyone we’re supporting it’s the parents and the kids,” said Nicolin.

Other businesses and groups are offering their services as well.

Camps will be offered at Science Museum Oklahoma and the Oklahoma City Zoo. Both museum and zoo staff said camps will be open as long as the walkout lasts.

For a list of other services being offered throughout the metro head here: Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Resource List.

