Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: Apr. 1

OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:

-Thunder takes on the Pelicans in New Orleans

-Dean Blevins goes 1-on-1 with basketball phenom Trae Young

-OU and OSU basketball players on the move

-OU and OSU football continue spring Practice

-Steve breaks down the Thunder’s performance against the Pelicans

-An Edmond girl’s talent on the links takes her all the way to Augusta

