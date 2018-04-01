Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: Apr. 1

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:

-Thunder takes on the Pelicans in New Orleans

-Dean Blevins goes 1-on-1 with basketball phenom Trae Young

-OU and OSU basketball players on the move

-OU and OSU football continue spring Practice

-Steve breaks down the Thunder’s performance against the Pelicans

-An Edmond girl’s talent on the links takes her all the way to Augusta

If you have a viewer question, tweet using the hashtag #OKBlitz or ask on the News 9 Sports Facebook page.

To vote on "Play the Percentages" text Dean or John to 79640