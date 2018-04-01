Copy-Campus Evacuated After Bomb Threat At Marymount University, Student In Custody

The campus at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, has been evacuated as authorities investigate a bomb threat made on social media. One student has been taken into custody, but Arlington police did not provide details on where the arrest took place.

The campus was evacuated Sunday morning, with those on campus asked to go across the street.

Canine units with the Arlington County Police Department are sweeping the campus as a precaution. The evacuation order remains in effect.

