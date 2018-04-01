Firefighters Extinguish Fire At Senior Living Center In NE OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a senior living center in northeast Oklahoma City, Sunday.

Firefighters report they were initially sent on an automatic alarm in a high-rise near N. Lottie Avenue and Northeast 12th Street. Heavy smoke was reported upon firefighters' arrival, and a high-rise fire alarm response was dispatched.

The department said the fire was discovered in one room on the 5th floor of the building. Some residents were evacuated and some sheltered in place until the fire was put out.

Firefighters reported working on the building's sprinkler system following the fire.

No injuries have been reported.