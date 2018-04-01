Firefighters Extinguish Fire At Senior Living Center In NE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Firefighters Extinguish Fire At Senior Living Center In NE OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a senior living center in northeast Oklahoma City, Sunday. 

Firefighters report they were initially sent on an automatic alarm in a high-rise near N. Lottie Avenue and Northeast 12th Street. Heavy smoke was reported upon firefighters' arrival, and a high-rise fire alarm response was dispatched.

The department said the fire was discovered in one room on the 5th floor of the building. Some residents were evacuated and some sheltered in place until the fire was put out. 

Firefighters reported working on the building's sprinkler system following the fire. 

No injuries have been reported.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.