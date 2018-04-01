Light Drizzle & Cold Temps For Easter Sunday

Drizzle and light rain is forecast for Easter Sunday in Oklahoma.

The temperatures will stay in the mid-30's all day long with a light drizzle until Sunday afternoon. Drizzle and light showers expected in central and northern Oklahoma. Wind gusts out of the east will reach nearly 30 mph.

On top of all the cold, we're dealing with increasing drizzle/light rain through central and northern Oklahoma. All the moisture is headed north! #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/HLIM3IY5GL — Matt Mahler (@themahler) April 1, 2018

Clouds and a north wind will stay in the metro for Sunday, making the temperature feel in the 20's.

