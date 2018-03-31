[UNFILTERED] Coffee Chat With The Reps In Norman

Dozens of people supporting improved classroom funding for public school teachers gathered at a coffee shop in Norman to hear from a pair of Oklahoma legislators about the upcoming teacher walkout.

[UNFILTERED] reporter and University of Oklahoma student Reagan Ledbetter was there. Ledbetter is a student at the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication and will be graduating later this year.

The event was called "Coffee Chat with the Reps," and it featured Representatives Emily Virgin and Jacob Rosencrants.

Watch the event below, and take a second to like the OU Covers Unfiltered Facebook page. Much of the students' work will be featured in the [UNFILTERED] section of News9.com and the KWTV Facebook page, but the OU Facebook page will also have lots of coverage of this teacher walkout.

[UNFILTERED] is a partnership between News 9 and Mike Boettcher, a veteran journalist, News 9 alum and visiting professor at the University of Oklahoma. The goal of [UNFILTERED] is to provide the most thorough coverage possible of stories that matter to Oklahomans. We believe that a transparent, unfiltered approach to community journalism will embody the new era of digital storytelling.

We'd love to hear what you think: good, bad, or maybe you have an idea for a story in your community you'd like to tell. Email us at unfiltered@news9.net.