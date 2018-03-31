Officials Investigate After Officer-Involved Shooting In Guthrie

Officials are investigating after an Officer-involved shooting took place in Guthrie Saturday evening.

According to officials, the shooting took place around 7 p.m.

One officer was called to the 500 block of Walnut Street for a reckless driver, when they coincidentally noticed a man beating up a woman on a lawn with a large knife in hand, officials said.

Police said the officer ordered the man to stop, but when he continued to beat the woman, the officer shot the suspect.

The suspect died on scene, officials said.

The woman is likely to be the suspect ex girlfriend. She is stable, but may have some cuts.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates and information becomes available.