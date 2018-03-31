Life Saving Skills Taught During "Stop The Bleed" Day - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Life Saving Skills Taught During "Stop The Bleed" Day

GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Saturday was the first-ever National “Stop The Bleed” day. 

It’s an nation-wide effort to teach the general public how to stop life-threatening bleeding and to save a life. 

Grady County Emergency Medicine Director Bill Worden and his daughter Hannah helped organize the two hour life-saving classes at locations in Guthrie, Chickasha, Tuttle and Crescent Saturday morning.

“If a large vessel is severed, people can bleed to death in two to three minutes,” Worden said. "Whether it is direct pressure, a tourniquet, or packing the wound, the most important thing is to stop that bleeding,” he said. 

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux said more rural areas like Logan County are especially at risk.

“So this is something they can do in the field, be I themselves, or a co-worker of a fellow farmer,” he said.

For more information, go to Bleedingcontrol.org.

