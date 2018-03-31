Oklahoma Native James Marsden Shows Support For State Teachers

Oklahoma native James Marsden is showing support for Oklahoma teachers during their call for increased education funding.

The Stillwater native, best known for his roles in "X-Men," "Enchanted," and "Hairspray," posted a photo on Instagram wearing a t-shirt embroidered with teacher support phrases.

Marsden's post read, "I support Oklahoma teachers." #okwalk4kids #togetherwearestronger #isupportoklahomateachers #supportteachers."

His post has received more than 55,000 likes.

In 2012, James visited Northridge Elementary School to read to students; the same school his younger sister taught.