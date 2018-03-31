Oklahoma Native James Marsden Shows Support For State Teachers

Owasso police are searching for an 8-year-old girl who they say was taken by a non-custodial parent from her home Friday night.More >>
Owasso police are searching for an 8-year-old girl who they say was taken by a non-custodial parent from her home Friday night.More >>
The vehicle was traveling at "freeway speed" when it hit a barrier on March 23. The California Highway Patrol said the SUV caught fire. The 38-year-old driver was pulled from the vehicle by rescuers and later died at a hospital.More >>
The vehicle was traveling at "freeway speed" when it hit a barrier on March 23. The California Highway Patrol said the SUV caught fire. The 38-year-old driver was pulled from the vehicle by rescuers and later died at a hospital.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.