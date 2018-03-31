Police Investigate Reported Burglary At South OKC Elementary School

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a reported burglary at an elementary school in south Oklahoma City.

Authorities arrived at West Head Start Center near S.E. 15th Street and S. High Avenue, Saturday afternoon. Officers report a vehicle with 3 suspects was parked in front of the school, upon arrival. Two suspects took off on foot before police set up a perimeter in the area.

Investigators report discovering an open door on the north side of the school.

One of the suspects was taken into custody following the perimeter search.

