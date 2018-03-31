Easter Weekend Forecast: Warm Saturday, Cold Front Sunday

Today is the day to get those Easter egg hunts if you want to do it.

Weather in Oklahoma looks beautiful with highs in the 60’s and 70’s Saturday. Oklahoma City temperatures will start out in the low 50’s and jump to the mid 70’s by 5 p.m. Cloud cover will increase after lunch. High clouds will continue to move across the state to make for a very windy Saturday.

A big cold front arrives across northern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon. The cold front will trigger showers and storms into the evening south and east of the metro. The cold front in the metro will move through with a 20% chance of an isolated shower around 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. After 6 p.m. that threat moves east with a 40% chance of showers in eastern Oklahoma. The highest threat will be nickel sized hail.

Kids will need their coats Easter Sunday. The cold air is on track for highs in the 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s. A 60% chance of rain for the metro. Cloudy skies with a northeast wind for the state, Sunday. A very light winter mix will continue Sunday night into Monday morning. Precipitation chances and freezing drizzle possible in northern Oklahoma.

Several storm systems arrive by Monday and Tuesday. A few showers and storms are possible across eastern and southeastern Oklahoma. The cold front for Tuesday and Wednesday will bring in cooler air