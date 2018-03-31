Amber Alert Canceled: Girl Found Safe; 2 In Custody - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Amber Alert Canceled: Girl Found Safe; 2 In Custody

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

A girl was found safe and two people were taken into custody early Saturday morning after the child was taken by her non-custodial father from her home Friday night, authorities said.

Owasso Police said 8-year-old Arian Hinkle had been taken by her non-custodial father, John Hinkle, around 7 p.m. Friday from her home. John Hinkle is a known meth user, police said, and was intoxicated when he took the girl. Police said he had made threatening comments about not seeing her alive again.

Reports said police were also looking for John's girlfriend, 37-year-old Chrissy Berry, who was with him when he took Arian.

This is a developing story.

