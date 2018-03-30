[UNFILTERED] CNN Veteran, OU Professor Leads New Journalism Proj - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

[UNFILTERED] CNN Veteran, OU Professor Leads New Journalism Project

OKLAHOMA CITY -

We've partnered with Mike Boettcher, a News 9 alumnus and CNN pioneer, to create a community journalism project called [UNFILTERED] -- a topic-driven effort with help from students at the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication at he University of Oklahoma.

"I've had a great life, working overseas, but I always knew I wanted to come back to Oklahoma," Boettcher said.

Along with News 9's help, Boettcher and his students will begin a grassroots effort to engage viewers through topic-driven journalism. Using digital and social media platforms, these students will cover the state, shedding light on your communities.

"What we want to do is bring the public into the process," Boettcher said. "We want your ideas about stories and what we should approach."

With the [UNFILTERED] project, viewers become the storytellers. We know there are many sides to any given issue, and [UNFILTERED] is an outlet to explore those.

"We don't want to show you just the end product. We want to show you our team making that product, and having you part of that process, and I think that is what is truly revolutionary what we're trying to do here," Boettcher said.

News 9 and the University of Oklahoma are teaming up on an exciting new community journalism project called [UNFILTERED], and it will be led by a face familiar to many Oklahomans.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
