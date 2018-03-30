Tulsa Teacher Challenges Lawmakers To Teach - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Tulsa Teacher Challenges Lawmakers To Teach

Posted: Updated:
TULSA -

A state lawmaker from Tulsa took a Jenks teacher up on her challenge Friday.

Republican Representative Scott McEachin spent Friday substitute teaching at Jenks Middle School. 

History Teacher Pam Smucker had sent an invitation to all state lawmakers to walk a day in her shoes.

“If you’re going to vote and make decisions about something you should be aware of what you are actually making decisions for,” Smucker said. 

McEachin said he just had to knock the rust off.

“I left my last classroom when I had my last law class in the Spring of 1976,” he said.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.