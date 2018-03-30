Tulsa Teacher Challenges Lawmakers To Teach

A state lawmaker from Tulsa took a Jenks teacher up on her challenge Friday.

Republican Representative Scott McEachin spent Friday substitute teaching at Jenks Middle School.

History Teacher Pam Smucker had sent an invitation to all state lawmakers to walk a day in her shoes.

“If you’re going to vote and make decisions about something you should be aware of what you are actually making decisions for,” Smucker said.

McEachin said he just had to knock the rust off.

“I left my last classroom when I had my last law class in the Spring of 1976,” he said.