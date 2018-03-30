Capitol Week In Review: A Short-Lived Celebration

It’s been a busy week at the capitol, as lawmakers passed that first-of-its-kind tax plan to fund teacher raises. But less than 24-hours after reaching an agreement, they were back at each other's throats.

The celebration was short lived here at the capitol, and the cease fire lifted, just one day after lawmakers celebrated a bi-partisan victory.

On Monday, Republicans and Democrats in the state House of Representatives passed the highest tax increase package in the state's history: $474 million to fund teacher and state worker raises.

It included increases in tobacco and fuel taxes as well as an increase in the tax on oil and natural gas production. It also included a new, $5 tax on hotel and motel stays.