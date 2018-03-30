Yukon Schools Out Through Wednesday Over Education Funding - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Yukon Schools Out Through Wednesday Over Education Funding

YUKON, Oklahoma -

Yukon teachers and staff have decided its walkout will last Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and maybe longer.

The Yukon School’s Superintendent says teachers feel there is too much uncertainty after some revenue measures in lawmakers' original plan were cut out. Yukon’s school staff is looking for a better commitment to education from legislators.

“They want to the be district that really steps up and makes it known across the state that we are serious,” said Dr. Jason Simeroth, Superintendent of Yukon Public Schools.

Yukon Public Schools still has three emergency, or weather days, built into the calendar. On Wednesday, staff will decide if they want to keep schools closed for longer.

Simeroth says school support staff will still be serving meals outside some schools and will be delivering meals to some students.

