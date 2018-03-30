New Arrests Made In 6-Year-Old OKC Murder Case - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

New Arrests Made In 6-Year-Old OKC Murder Case

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
Connect
From left: Mickiah Fauteux and Anthony Coldiron-Rangel. From left: Mickiah Fauteux and Anthony Coldiron-Rangel.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Local investigators are closer to wrapping up a six-year-old murder case.

Four suspects are now behind bars in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Cody Davis. Police arrested 27-year-old Marquinez Woody and 23-year-old Mychael Hill, on Thursday.

Not much has changed in six years at the northwest Oklahoma City apartments where Davis was gunned down except the name. In November 2012, residents living near NW 27th Street and N. Meridian Avenue heard gunshots late at night and saw a young man collapse to his death.

Police found Davis in the parking lot and a car with bullet holes several blocks away. At the time police had very few clues and the case went cold.

“Sometimes investigations take a little bit longer,” said Officer Megan Morgan. “They can’t make arrests immediately because they have to. Investigators have to develop probable cause and get as much evidence processed as they can.”

Four years later, investigators developed leads that pointed them to Mickiah Fauteux. He was arrested in August 2016 and has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Again, there was little movement in the case until last week. Officers arrested a second suspect, Anthony Coldiron-Rangel. Continued police work led to two more arrests on Thursday.

“Fortunately, in this case, they’ve been able to arrest four people because of that continued investigation,” said Morgan. “In cases like this it is nice to be able to bring closure to the families, so they can receive some type of justice.”

Only one suspect has been formally charged. Fauteux’s next court appearance is in May.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.