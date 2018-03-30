Suspect In Custody After Shooting In Del City Neighborhood

A suspect is in custody following a shooting in a Del City neighborhood, Friday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the scene in the 3400 block of Woodedge Drive, near the intersection of Interstate 40 and S. Sunnylane Road.

According to police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to “the lower extremities”. The wound is not considered life threatening. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. So far, police have not said what led up to the altercation.