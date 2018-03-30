Crews Extinguish House Fire In SW OKC

Crews have gotten a handle on a fire at a home on the southwest side of the metro, Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the scene at a home in the 4700 block of S. Drexel Avenue, near the intersection of SW 44th Street and S. May Avenue. Once on scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke and flames shooting from the house.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire started.

TAC 5: Update-First arriving fire crews were able to extinguish this fire quickly. Crews are checking for fire extension now. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 30, 2018