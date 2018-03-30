Family Of Elderly Woman, Found Wandering In NW OKC, Located - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Family Of Elderly Woman, Found Wandering In NW OKC, Located

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police say they have identified the woman, found confused and wandering around a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, and have located her family.

Authorities say the woman, approximately 70 to 80 years of age, was found in the area of NW 32nd Street and N. Ann Arbor Avenue, around 12:30 p.m. They have not released her identity.

When the woman was found, police say she did not know her name, phone number or anything else that could help identify her. Police also say she was not wearing shoes and appeared to have been walking for a long time.

Again, authorities say they have identified this woman and have located her family.

