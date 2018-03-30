[UNFILTERED] Moore Teachers Promote Better Classroom Funding Alo - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

[UNFILTERED] Moore Teachers Promote Better Classroom Funding Along SW 19th Street

MOORE, Oklahoma -

Teachers in Moore gathered along Southwest 19th Street to promote their desire for better classroom funding.

[UNFILTERED] reporter Mandy Lee was at the protest, which was met by car honks and cheers from passers-by. As of 11 a.m. Friday, the Moore Public Schools district has yet to announce whether schools will be open on Monday, April 2.

Much of the rest of the teachers in Oklahoma will be in Oklahoma City, at the state Capitol, protesting the need for bigger classroom funding and better pay for support staff. Many of Oklahoma's state employees will protest that day, too.

Click here for a list of school closings.

And take a second to watch Mandy's Facebook Live, below. If you're a teacher, student or parent in the Moore school district, share it with a friend on social and let them know about [UNFILTERED] -- a new community journalism project highlighting a partnership between News 9 and the University of Oklahoma.

The goal of [UNFILTERED] is to provide the most thorough coverage possible of stories that matter to Oklahomans. We believe that a transparent, unfiltered approach to community journalism will embody the new era of digital storytelling.

We'd love to hear what you think: good, bad, or maybe you have an idea for a story in your community you'd like to tell. Email us at unfiltered@news9.net.

