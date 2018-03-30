[UNFILTERED] Moore Teachers Promote Better Classroom Funding Along SW 19th Street

Teachers in Moore gathered along Southwest 19th Street to promote their desire for better classroom funding.

[UNFILTERED] reporter Mandy Lee was at the protest, which was met by car honks and cheers from passers-by. As of 11 a.m. Friday, the Moore Public Schools district has yet to announce whether schools will be open on Monday, April 2.

Much of the rest of the teachers in Oklahoma will be in Oklahoma City, at the state Capitol, protesting the need for bigger classroom funding and better pay for support staff. Many of Oklahoma's state employees will protest that day, too.

Click here for a list of school closings.

