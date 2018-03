News 9 is partnering with the Regional Food Bank and OnCue for a 'Fill the Truck' food drive, and it starts Friday.

All OnCues in the News 9 viewing area are participating and should have a donation box inside the store. Anybody who donates three or more items will get a free drink.

People can also donate to the Food for Kids program by text. Text FFK to 501501 to donate $10.

The food drive tuns through at least April 15.