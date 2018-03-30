12-Year-Old Boy Hit By Vehicle Near Hefner Middle School

An auto-pedestrian crash has been reported Friday morning near Hefner Middle School in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was crossing MacArthur Boulevard just south of the middle school when he was hit by a pickup driving southbound.

The child was taken to a local hospital and is undergoing tests to see the extent of his injuries. Police are treating the child's condition as critical.

Police said it does not appear the driver was impaired and that the crash was accidental in nature. Police are still investigating the crash.

