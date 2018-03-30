Blanchard Police Program Helps Locate People With Special Needs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Blanchard Police Program Helps Locate People With Special Needs Faster

Posted: Updated:
BLANCHARD, Oklahoma -

A new program in Blanchard is helping police locate people with special needs faster.

It's called Project Lead Me Home.

It stands for law enforcement for Americans with disabilities and Blanchard police say it's saving lives.

The program started in August in Blanchard after a boy went missing three times last summer.

The goal is to collect as much important information to help assist police in case someone who has issues communicating goes missing.

The program was intended to assist those are deaf, have Alzheimer's, dementia and autism.

Information that is shared to in the program is confidential.

Blanchard police said other departments across the state have reached out with interest in implementing the program.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.