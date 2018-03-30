Blanchard Police Program Helps Locate People With Special Needs Faster

A new program in Blanchard is helping police locate people with special needs faster.

It's called Project Lead Me Home.

It stands for law enforcement for Americans with disabilities and Blanchard police say it's saving lives.

The program started in August in Blanchard after a boy went missing three times last summer.

The goal is to collect as much important information to help assist police in case someone who has issues communicating goes missing.

The program was intended to assist those are deaf, have Alzheimer's, dementia and autism.

Information that is shared to in the program is confidential.

Blanchard police said other departments across the state have reached out with interest in implementing the program.